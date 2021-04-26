Since The Mandalorian's release in 2019, Baby Yoda has inspired countless memes, merch, and now, a twist on your favorite side dish. You don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to try Farm Rich's Baby Yoda-shaped Mandalorian Cheesy Potato Tots, which are inspired by the cutest character in the franchise, aka the Child. With Star Wars Day just around the corner, this tasty snack is the perfect way to continue the hype.

It's safe to say the tastiness is strong with these new cheesy potato tots, which will be available to purchase starting in May in Walmart's freezer section and online. Shaped like the fan-beloved character Grogu from The Mandalorian complete with the Child's trademark ears, each tot promises a mouthwatering combination of textures and flavors. In addition to the potatoes and crunchy whole grain coating, the Cheesy Potato Tots feature a filling of real gooey cheddar cheese. The best part? Bringing a galaxy far, far away to your kitchen doesn't have to break the bank, because each 15-ounce carton of the Cheesy Potato Tots costs $5.99.

While the launch lines up perfectly to Star Wars Day on May 4, Farm Rich is also rolling out another Disney-inspired cheesy treat that fans won't want to let go (sorry).

Also available in May at Walmart locations and online, Farm Rich's Frozen 2 Mac & Cheese Bites pay homage to the popular movies with two designs shaped like Elsa’s Snowflake and an Enchanted Forest Leaf. Just like the Baby Yoda Mandalorian tots, you can expect a 100% real cheddar cheese filling and a savory whole grain coating, expect this time you'll be biting into macaroni pasta instead of tots. These Frozen 2 Mac & Cheese Bites will also cost $5.99 for a 15-ounce carton.

Courtesy of Farm Rich

IMO, the classic combination of gooey cheddar cheese and carbs never gets old, and it's just an added bonus that the treats are inspired by your favorite Disney movies or, in the case of the Mandalorian tots, shaped just like your favorite character.

These two new offerings, which come after Farm Rich launched Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes and Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes in summer 2020, will be a welcome addition to your freezer. May the cheese be with you.