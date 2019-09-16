Autumn has arrived, and with it, the itch to change up my hair. I've been building mood board after mood board chock full of fall 2019 hair trends for long hair, and like the generous friend (And paid journalist!) that I am, I'm here to share my findings. Because I'm not technically a hair pro, I've also turned to one of my fave professional hairstylists in the game, as well as cited tons of runway inspo to further prove what looks will be big this season. For nothing but cold hard facts and hot fire hair, read on.

Drop It Low

Don't worry, high ponytails are on this list, too, but it's safe to say the low pony is really having a moment right now. "Low ponies and low buns are definitely a big trend for fall," says Linda de Zeeuw, Master Stylist at the Rob Peetoom Salon in Williamsburg, aka my favorite place on this earth. "You can make this look your own with (or without) hair accessories and your choice of a strong middle part or a soft side part," de Zeeuw offers. Brands like Markus Lupfer, David Koma, Christian Siriano, and Oscar De La Renta all featured low ponytails on their AW2019 runways, further proving the low-key style is officially a must-try for fall.

My fave fashion week ponies were worn by models at Christian Siriano's AW2019 show. Hairstylist Justine Marjan used Tresemme products and chunky chains to give the romantic style some edge:

Sophie Sahara/WWD/Shutterstock

And speaking of edge, Beyonce's braided pony at one of many The Lion King premieres was everything and more:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perfectly Plaited

Another way to rock a low pony is to go for a braid — and for once, polished, tidy braids are in, as opposed to beachy, messy mermaid styles. Models at the Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Max Mara, and Thom Brown AW2019 runway shows all had a single braid trailing down their backs.

The models at Tory Burch AW2019 had tight, tidy braids, with a few wispy strands of hair framing the face so the look wasn't too harsh:

Kelly Taub/WWD/Shutterstock

If you're of the mindset that two braids are better than one, you might prefer Prada's take on this popular fall 'do:

WWD/Shutterstock

How to get the look? De Zeeuw says it's all about ensuring your strands are frizz-free. "First, you must prep the hair by blow-drying it straight with a blowdry lotion, and finishing with a drop of serum," she instructs. "Then, start braiding the hair tight and finish with a rubber band. Use hairspray to take care of any flyaways, and use a comb to flatten them out," says de Zeeuw.

A does-it-all product like the R+Co Motorcycle Flexible Gel ($28, randco.com), which provides styling hold and shine to your strands, is a worthy investment if a sleek braid ends up becoming your go-to look this season:

BTW, it's worth mentioning that Kylie Jenner has been posting on Instagram with one long braid a lot lately:

Ari Vibes

Like I said, high ponies aren't going away anytime soon, especially now that sweater weather is coming. What's cuter than a super-slick high pony contrasting a chunky turtleneck knit? "High ponies are also on trend, mostly with extra volume on the base and finished with a scrunchie or hair cuff," says de Zeeuw. Rest easy, Ariana Grande fans, this look is still a Do!

The Byblos AW2019 runway show featured high ponies with shimmer spray at the roots and glitzy hair cuffs at the base of each pony:

Shutterstock

For a softer, more glam interpretation, Jennifer Lopez's CFDA Awards pony is a must-see:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wet-Look Locks

I know wet-look strands are trendy pretty much all the time, but they're really having a moment right now, so if you haven't yet given this look a whirl, I highly suggest it. "Wet looks are great for long hair!" says de Zeeuw, adding, "You can choose if you want to go all the way or just a sleek root, both are created by making the hair damp with water first and then adding a gel." After that, it's all about styling to your heart's content: "Comb the gel through, to the point that you desire and then you can get creative by pulling strands forward, into the face, and draping them around," says de Zeeuw.

Iceberg, Ferragamo, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Theyskens, Lutz Huelle, Burberry, and Proenza Schouler all showcased wet-look strands on the runway, but Burberry's really took the cake:

Shutterstock

The Bumble and bumble. Sumogel ($29, bumbleandbumble.com) is a mega-shiny, flake-free gel that's perfect for achieving a wet look:

And in case you needed more convincing, we all know Miley Cyrus is always down for a good wet-look moment:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's safe to say there are a ton of different looks to choose from for long hair this fall! Whether you're shaking up your pony, crafting the perfect braid, or trying out a rocker-approved wet look, one thing's for sure: You're in for a season of great hair days.