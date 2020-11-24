Hey there, Upper East Siders, it looks like the holidays are bringing bad news for Gossip Girl fans. There are a lot of nostalgic faves leaving Netflix in December 2020, including Gossip Girl and The Office, which isn't ideal timing, considering everyone's stuck indoors due to the cold weather and coronavirus safety concerns. In addition to those two hits, even more shows and films are peacing out at the end of the year, so now's the time to memorize every line before it's too late.

While fans knew The Office was set to leave Netflix by 2021, it doesn't mean viewers are happy about it. Back in June 2019, Netflix tweeted that the sitcom was going to leave despite offering to pay $90 million per year to keep the show on its platform. While the show is simply moving to Peacock (NBC's new streaming service), it's still less than ideal for those who don't want to commit to yet another subscription service.

The real blow, however, is Gossip Girl. The CW classic that made household names out of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Ed Westwick is going to leave Netflix on Dec. 31. Still, with the Gossip Girl sequel series slated to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2021, there's a chance the original series will also make HBO Max its new home sometime soon.

The CW

Here's everything else that's leaving Netflix in December:

Leaving Dec. 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Leaving Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Leaving Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Leaving Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Leaving Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Leaving Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Leaving Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Leaving Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 31