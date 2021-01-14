The day Jan. 14, 2021, will go down in history as a sad one for fans of the Dolan Twins. Ethan and Grayson Dolan's video announcing they're quitting YouTube is real and honest, but certainly heartbreaking for the fans who followed them since their start on the platform over six years ago. Ultimately, the duo expressed their gratitude to fans, but their reasoning behind making a change makes a lot of sense. It truly is the end of an era, and it's so bittersweet.

In their DeeperWithTheDolanTwins video podcast titled, "We’re Moving On From YouTube," the Dolans announced they were going to stop posting videos to their official channel due to the strain the process was putting on their mental health. "If you start to do something, and you're just feeling drowsy, and it feels like pulling teeth, you start to feel like you're not alive anymore," Ethan told listeners. "People were onto it before we even made this announcement."

While the two brothers did thank their millions of subscribers for tuning into their channel and helping to bolster their careers for so long, both stated that making videos started to feel too draining. "With YouTube, it was our main goal to spread positivity [..] But a lot of people are recognizing that I wasn't the same positive light that I was previously," Grayson said, referencing "7 whole years of doing the exact same thing" as the reason for the shift in his attitude.

"It's weird how I feel more confident now that I'm leaving this in the past," Grayson continued. "Things just started to feel stale."

"The things we're working on now [...] are bigger than anything we've ever done," Ethan excitedly told their fans in the announcement video. He didn't let on what projects the twins were working on, but it may be another documentary or music video, which they have spent much of their time working on lately.

The Dolans' demeanors about the future seem upbeat, a marked shift from the attitude both had about making regular content for YouTube. Fans have always wanted whatever's best for the brothers, so as long as they're doing what makes them happy, their fans are happy. For the record, the twins will continue posting their Deeper With the Dolans podcast on YouTube, so they won;t be entirely gone from your screens.

On Twitter, fans posted about their love for the Dolan Twins' channel and reminded other fans of the new projects and exciting developments yet to come. "I can’t wait to see what comes next for them and i’m so grateful for what they have done. Don’t forget guys we still have the podcast channel!" one user said, ending her post with the same message the Dolans started out with: "Spread positivity."