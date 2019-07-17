Since July 14, President Donald Trump has been in the hot seat over a number of controversial comments he made directed at Democratic congresswomen. While many politicians have condemned the president for his remarks, Eric Trump defended President Trump's "go back" comments, and cited a very questionable statistic. A fact check might be in order.

Over the past few days, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to call out progressive Democratic congresswoman for their political beliefs. It all started with a July 14 tweet in which he said that a group of four Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," despite the fact that all four women — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — are U.S. citizens, three of whom were born within U.S. borders. The White House did not previously reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on the tweets and remarks. Since then, politicians and concerned citizens alike have called out President Trump's remarks as racist. But it looks like the president has someone taking his side in this matter — his son, Eric Trump.

On Wednesday, July 17, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News' Fox & Friends, where he not only defended his father, but also claimed that "95% of Americans" support his father's political message. Trump said,

My father is in there, and he’s fighting every single day. And he has to fight against the media. He has to fight against these lunatics. And guys, I'm telling you, 95 percent of this country is behind him in this message. I mean, people love this nation.

Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for further comment on Trump's statements, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Trump's appearance on Fox & Friends comes after the House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday, July 16 that condemned President Trump for his "go back" comments. According to NBC News, 235 Democrats and four Republicans voted in favor of this motion.

Even if Trump believes his father still has overwhelming support from the public, polls say otherwise. On Wednesday, July 17, a USA Today/Ipsos poll was released which showed that a majority of Americans believed President Trump's "go back" comments were "un-American." According to the poll, 68% of Americans found President Trump's remarks offensive, while 57% stated that they agreed with the president's statement. In addition, a July 3 through July 16 poll from RealClearPolitics shows that Trump currently holds an approval rating under 45%. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for comment on these polls in light of Eric Trump's statement, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Eric Trump isn't the only one doubling down on the president's remarks. On July 15, President Trump took his Twitter tirade one step further when he proceeded to claim that "radical left congresswomen" should apologize to the United States and himself for their "foul language."

I, for one, doubt this controversy will blow over anytime soon. Even if Trump is standing up for his father and claims the American people are still behind him, it looks like the numbers don't exactly back it up.