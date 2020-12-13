There's a new dream job just for gamers, and it can not only get you some cash but also the hottest gaming console on the market. WhistleOut is on the hunt for a lucky person to test out the PlayStation 5, and you could win some sweet prizes if selected, including a new PS5 of your very own. Here's how you can enter to win a free PS5 with this WhistleOut contest.

WhistleOut is looking for one passionate gamer to test out and review the new PlayStation 5. If you're the lucky winner of WhistleOut's contest, you'll receive the new PlayStation 5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disk Drive to test out (which has an approximate retail value of $500), as well as a one-time payment of $1,000. To get the best gaming experience, you'll ideally have a television that supports 4K gaming, with HDMI support and a reliable internet connection.

All you'll need to do to enter is head to the WhistleOut contest website and fill out the application form before 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. In the application, you'll need to fill out your contact information and explain in 100 words or less why you feel like you're the right person for WhistleOut's video game reviewer job. It's important to note that you'll need to be 18 or older and eligible to work in the United States to apply.

The brand will select one winner based on the quality of their application. The winner will be announced on a YouTube livestream on Dec. 22 at 1:00 p.m. PST. They'll also be contacted via email after the announcement, so make sure to keep an eye out on your inbox around that time. You'll have seven days to respond to the job offer.

If you get the job, you'll need to clock in at least 50 hours of playtime on your new console. When testing out the PS5, you'll want to pay special attention to features like how it compares to older generations, download speeds, and more. After you're done playing, you'll give your review of the PS5 via email, video call, or Google forms. To top it off, you also have the option to make an appearance on WhistleOut's Youtube channel to share your experience.

Since the WhistleOut contest officially ends on Dec. 21., you'll want to apply ASAP and get to gaming.