A surprise celebrity appearance just helped Saturday Night Live get into the holiday spirit. Pete Davidson's Eminem parody video on SNL included an unexpected cameo, in which the rapper himself helped perform a Christmas-themed version of his song "Stan." In the Dec. 5 skit, Davidson played a Santa Claus-obsessed man named Stu, who resembled Devon Sawa in the single's 2000 music video.

Over the course of the pre-recorded parody, Stu composed several letters to guest host Jason Bateman's Santa, asking him for a PlayStation 5 for Christmas.

"I tried to buy one at a Walmart/ ran around the shopping mall like Paul Blart/ tried to find one for sale but the thing is that they're all out/ Yo, I even went to a GameStop/ and then I was like, 'Oh wait, stop, Santa Claus can make one/ the man got his own workshop,'" Davidson rapped.

Kate McKinnon stepped in as Stu's mom, explaining, "He can't buy it for himself because he lost his job because he was stealing from his boss. I'd be worried, he's a scary guy."

Bowen Yang appeared as Elton John later in the video, referencing the time Eminem and Sir Elton John performed "Stan" together at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Stu continued to write a series of increasingly disturbed letters that Santa and his elves puzzled over, but never answered. Then the skit ended with a blink-and-you'll-miss it Eminem cameo. Stu's basement TV screen showed the rapper opening a Christmas gift marked, "To Shady, from Santa." The present turned out to be the very PS5 that Stu had begged for over the course of the parody.

"That's crazy. A PS5? I didn't even ask for this!" Eminem said. "I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f--ked up."

As surprising as the star's appearance on the episode was, it's far from the first time he's been a part of Saturday Night Live. Eminem has been a musical guest on the show seven different times, most recently in a November 2017 episode. Davidson previously impersonated the rapper in a 2017 sketch about The Lion King auditions, while actors Chris Parnell and Taran Killam portrayed him in the past. There's a good chance that Eminem will reappear on the show even more in the future, but here's hoping he won't steal anyone's PS5 in the meantime.