The Harry Potter glory days are long over but the love between the cast and crew lives on, and I'm so here for it. Potter fans and fellow Gryffindor housemates (if you don't know your house by now, get it together) feast your eyes on Emma Watson's birthday post for J.K. Rowling. It is the most epic throwback photo. Seriously, seeing Watson, who played Rowling's Hermione Granger in the movies, and Rowling together makes my heart smile. And, now I'm going to go read all of the magical adventure books (yes, one through seven) all over again.

On July 31, Emma Watson wished the woman whose books were my entire childhood the happiest of birthdays with a sweet snap uploaded to Instagram. The fun photo features Watson, Rowling, and Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch at a costume party, and they all look so happy.

In the photo, Rowling's dressed as the devil and wearing the perfect devilish smize while hugging Watson, who was dressed as Wonder Woman. Lynch was decked out like a cat. Watson cutely captioned the throwback pic, "Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!!" Rowling sure did. She literally has a singular devil horn peeking out from under her bangs. Such commitment to character. No wonder her books (and movies) made such a cultural impact on my generation.

Watson also had some nice words for her co-star's friendly-feline get-up. "Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat." Yasss, I love their friendship. Lynch responded with what seemed like the cutest aloof, and kinda Luna Lovegood, of responses, "Ahhhh I didn’t know this photo existed!!!!" hinting that the photo may have been taken a while back. But Evanna, aren't you so glad it does exist?

Many enthusiastic Harry Potter fans couldn't resist leaving a few Potter-based comments, like "30 Points to Gryffindor" with a laughing emoji. Another fan jokingly expressed how much the photo means to Potter fans. "How to bless potterheads," they wrote. Aww, if only I could conjure up another Harry Potter cast photo to fill the spot in my heart where I hoped a possible 8th book (not a prequel) would live. Hopefully, Watson will bless us with another one soon.

As of late, she's been sharing some pictures of herself and the cast of her latest film Little Women. The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Watson alongside Timothée Chamalet (OMG), Saoirse Ronan (ermygawsshhh), Meryl Streep (Meryyllllll), Laura Dern (love her), and so many other greats. On June 19, Watson gave us a glimpse of herself and the cast dressed head-to-toe in old-school attire from the 1800s. Swipe through to get a good look of my girl Meryl too.

Just so you know, Little Women is actually based on the book of the same name by Louisa May Alcott and it's been previously adapted for the big screen before. Like seven times before, but who's counting?! Anyway, I have a feeling this rendition is going to be amazing because like, have you seen Lady Bird? If not, go watch it and then we can pick up where we left off.

I imagine Watson must have formed some amazing bonds on set of the period piece, just as she has done with the cast of Harry Potter. In that case, I hope we get even more behind-the-scenes or birthday photos soon. Crossing my fingers and flicking my 11" long, holly-and-phoenix-feather-core wand for more.

P.S. Little Women opens Dec. 25, 2019.