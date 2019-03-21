Emma Roberts Reportedly Split From Evan Peters & May Now Be Dating This New Actor

After dating on and off for the past seven years, Emma Roberts reportedly split from Evan Peters, according to sources at Us Weekly and People. Both publications report that Roberts may now be seeing Garrett Hedlund. Per Us Weekly, Roberts was spotted canoodling with the Friday Night Lights actor after having dinner with him on Monday, March 18 in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. An eyewitness told the publication that Hedlund “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands." Steamy stuff! Elite Daily has reached out to reps for Roberts, Peters, and Hedlund for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

That being said, sources say the relationship isn't currently serious. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source tells Us Weekly of the pair's newfound romance.

Roberts, 28, first met her now ex Peters, 32, met while filming indie movie Adult World back in 2012. "I would just try to make jokes, you know? But they weren’t going over very well," Peters told Vulture in 2014 of flirting with his then-girlfriend on set. "You know how when you like somebody and then you say things, kind of like a fifth grader? You like the person so you kind of tease them a little bit or you joke around a little bit? Emma didn’t get that I was joking so it just kind of came off all wrong."

"It all worked out," he continued. "We started hanging out after the movie and I relaxed a little bit and she started getting my sense of humor."

After almost two years of dating, both Us Weekly and People report that the American Horror Story costars got engaged around the holidays in 2013.

But their engagement wasn't always a walk in the park. People reports that the two hit a rough patch when Roberts was arrested in connection with domestic violence in Montreal, Canada in July of 2013. According to Us Weekly, the fight reportedly left Peters with a bloody nose.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” their reps said in a joint statement, according to People. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple is working together to move past it.”

Things seemed to be back on track for them in 2014 when Peters gushed to People about what it's like to work with his then fiancée on the set of American Horror Story. “It’s really amazing. You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well,” he told the publication. “It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

The couple reportedly temporarily called off their engagement in 2015.

“They grew apart,” a source told People of the split back in 2015. “They both had a lot of growing to do and it was better that they do it on their own.”

People reports they were back together shortly after this initial split.

Now it seems as though Roberts and Peters have reportedly decided to call it quits once and for all. And they're reportedly doing so amicably.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” one source tells Us Weekly. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”