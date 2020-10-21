Emma Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, is so excited to be a grandma that she accidentally confirmed the actress' pregnancy on Instagram before Roberts was ready to spill the beans herself. Roberts was so excited to buy her mom an iPhone so they could text and FaceTime whenever they wanted, but Cunningham tried her hand at social media and had a bit of a baby news blunder. Emma Roberts' quotes about blocking her mom over her pregnancy reveal are hilarious.

Alongside three subtle Instagram photos showing off her baby bump — one solo snap and two that featured her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — Roberts announced on Aug. 30 that she and Hedlund are expecting their first child, a baby boy. "Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned the series of photos. The confirmation came more than a month after Us Weekly and other publications reported that Roberts had a baby on board.

After reports surfaced in June that Roberts was pregnant (reports to which Roberts did not respond), fans tracked down Cunningham's Instagram page and questioned the grandma-to-be, who, without knowing it was still a secret, confirmed her daughter's personal news.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts recalled during a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Oct. 20. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

Roberts continued: "When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.' I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”

Roberts' frustration led her to block Cunningham on the app for a little while. "I blocked her at one point," Roberts recalled. "It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."

Luckily, Roberts was a good sport and didn't let the baby reveal cause any drama and is already laughing about the mishap.