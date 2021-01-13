Fans are finally catching a glimpse of Emma Roberts' baby boy. Roberts and her partner Garrett Hedlund welcomed their first child on Dec. 27, and fans have been waiting anxiously to see the little guy. Now, the wait is over, and the first photo showed Roberts sweetly cradling her newborn. If you're in need of some wholesome content, Emma Roberts' first photo of her baby Rhodes Hedlund is a must-see.

Roberts first shared her pregnancy news with the world in August 2020, and she didn't skimp on posting snippets of her journey to Instagram. Her initial announcement post showed her cradling her bump in a gorgeous white maxi dress. A month later, she showed off her growing bump again in a bright pink polka dot number. "Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning," she captioned her post.

The actress even let fans in on the details of her whimsical garden baby shower, which was designed by Tori Burch. "So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times. I love you guys," she wrote on Oct. 4.

Now, the memories continue with Roberts calling her baby a "bright light" in her life. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she captioned her post.

You can see Roberts' first photo with baby Rhodes below.

In December, Roberts became the first-ever pregnant cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine. She wore a bump-baring crop top for he cover shot, and, in her interview, detailed what it was like being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant,” she said. “But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for.”

“To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience," the Scream Queens actress added. "Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something."

With her arrival of Rhodes, Roberts hands are full. Luckily for us, given how open Roberts has been about her pregnancy journey, there's bound to be more adorable photos on deck.