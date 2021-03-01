While you've already seen her play one of the biggest style icons of the 20th century, The Crown actor Emma Corrin's 2021 Golden Globes red carpet look was beyond chic. The award show may have taken some of its red carpet activities online, but that didn't stop the star from reaching style-icon levels for her first Golden Globes appearance. I wish I looked that good sitting for a photo.

The nominee for Best Drama Actress stepped out of Diana's classic '90s style for something a bit more modern and sleek for the virtual event. Photographed remotely by Matt Sayles for the Golden Globes, Corrin wore a sharp, tailored beige suit with a light blue button down. Corrin was likely styled by her go-to stylist Harry Lambert, whose clients include none other than Corrin's The Crown co-star Josh O'Connor and Corrin's future My Policeman co-star Harry Styles. What I really fell in love with in Corrin's outfit, though, were her white high-top sneakers with velcro details. Her makeup was minimal, with brushed up brows and a clear, natural complexion taking center stage. Corrin also kept things relaxed with her hair, wearing her short haircut a little tousled and parted in a few different directions.

Suiting has been a steadfast staple on runways for many recent seasons, although casual and formal tailored suits are seeing a boom in mass market fashion as well. If this professional look hasn't already become your daily uniform, I have a feeling Corrin's take on the trend might just make it happen.

Judging from the fact that Corrin's suited look was captured virtually, it seems unlikely she'll make it to sunny L.A. for the Golden Globes in person and may, instead, enjoy from home in London. That means the actor won't know whether she won until sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. So, it may be more of a coffee night than a champagne one. She does, however, have a few confetti-filled balloons to add some celebration-vibes to her apartment.

The Crown swept up more than a few nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. Alongside Corrin, her co-stars Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, and Helena Bonham Carter were all nominated for their roles as well. The TV show is also in the running to snag the Golden Globe for Best Television Series. It may be a big night for royalty.