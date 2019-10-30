Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Ariana Grande Costume Is So On Point

Will the real Ariana please stand up? Halloween is in full force and celebrities have stepped up their costume game this year. Many famous faces are channeling their inner Ariana Grande for the holiday. Because who wouldn't want to feel as fierce as Ari for a day? Well, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's Ariana Grande costume is spot on.

From the slicked-back, high ponytail to Grande's signature thigh-high boots, the 23-year-old knocked the look out of the park. Hailie shared an image of herself as Grande to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 30, and captioned it with seven diamond ring emojis, a nod to Grande's hit song "7 Rings."

In the snap, Hailie wore an oversized, plaid shirt and paired it with a black choker. The Michigan State University student also held onto a red lollipop for an extra Grande vibe.

The photo caught the attention of more than 150,000 of Hailie's followers, including Grande herself, who commented on the post with a black heart and diamond ring emoji. How cool is that?

Other commenters praised Hailie for nailing the costume. "When I saw your story post from the other day I legit thought it was Ariana for a second...you rocked this costume," one follower wrote. Another shared, "Killing the Ariana look!!"

Hailie's look definitely reminds me of photos snapped of Grande in New York City in 2018 with her then-fiancé Pete Davidson. See for yourself below.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems like Hailie's Grande ensemble isn't a far stretch from some of the outfits she wears on the regular. In September, the influencer posted a pic of herself wearing a baggy white T-shirt, statement jewelry, and rocking a Grande-esque ponytail.

Hailie isn't the only one who decided to channel their inner Grande for Halloween. Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as the mega pop star for the spooky holiday in 2018.

"No tears left to cry," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram post at the time, which showed her looking nearly identical to Grande.

Kardashian later showed off more pics of her costume as she posed next to her oldest son, Mason, who was dressed as DJ Marshmello. Not to mention, in videos posted ahead of Halloween 2019, the Poosh founder nailed Grande's walk — and ponytail swing — as she shared her excitement for trick-or-treating with her three children.

While Grande has inspired many costumes this year, she's yet to let fans in on what, if anything, she plans to dress as for Halloween. She did, however, share an adorable throwback picture of herself dressed up as Snow White when she was just a toddler.

"Spooky girl," Grande captioned the snap. Ugh, so cute.

Grande has a new album, multiple hit songs, and another tour under her belt since last Halloween, so it's no surprise that fans and celebs are inspired to dress like Grande. There are multiple ways to portray the former Sam and Cat actress, from her music videos to her real-life style. If you're still at a loss for how to pull off her looks, check out Elite Daily's costume guide for seven ways to dress as Grande this Halloween.