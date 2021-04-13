While plenty of A-listers have met their partner on set, one of my fave stories of fictional lovers-turned-IRL lovers is that of Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman. The Falcon and the Winter Solider star began dating her future husband (who also played her on-screen husband) while starring alongside each other on ABC's Revenge, and after nearly a decade together, they're still going strong. The stars alone can't explain their super-cute connection, but there's no denying that Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's astrological compatibility is pretty close to perfect.

VanCamp was born on May 12, which makes her a Taurus. Bowman's birthday falls on March 4, making him a Pisces. Both signs are pleasure-seekers who crave romance and beauty in their lives, so when they get together, the connection is usually nothing short of magical. These passionate folks can communicate with each other without even speaking (especially in the bedroom), and though they don't agree on everything, those differences actually bring these two even closer. While Taureans help Pisceans keep it real, Pisceans teach Taureans to be more flexible, and together, they make for a totally dreamy pairing.

Step aside, Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson, because your relationship has nothing on VanCamp and Bowman's astrological compatibility.

Taureans are low-key folks who prefer a quiet night in to a big night out, and as a self-proclaimed "lazy Taurus," it seems VanCamp is definitely the chill type. As she told Elle Canada during a March 2014 interview, "I grew up in the countryside... so I like to go to the grocery store in my sweatpants or maybe even take it to the level of going to the store in my onesie." For the bulls of the zodiac, being comfortable at all times is key, so finding a relationship that's as comfortable as a pair of sweatpants tends to be their goal. Excitement? No, thanks.

Around strangers, Taureans tend to be a bit introverted, and opening themselves to someone new can be tricky. "In my day-to-day life, I am rather shy, quiet, and very much a loner," VanCamp told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2021. "So I'm very comfortable in my own quiet space, and as a kid, I very much lived in my imagination." But since Pisceans tend to be similarly reclusive, they can find a kindred spirit in Taureans, as different as they are at times.

Though Pisceans and Taureans are both fierce believers in truth and love, the fish of the zodiac tend to see life exclusively through rose-colored glasses, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. As VanCamp said of her dynamic with Bowman during an April 2021 interview with People, "I tend to be a little bit more on the broody side, a little bit more pensive, and I don't know, more of the realist. He's more of an idealist. It's very nice to have that as a balance." And while Bowman admitted during a September 2012 interview with Rolling Stone he's "drawn to escapism," it seems his other half keeps him grounded.

Things may not have worked out so well for their on-screen characters in Revenge, but I have a feeling these two are in it for the long-run.