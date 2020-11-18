Emily Cooper's Parisian adventure isn't over yet. After becoming one of the buzziest new shows of 2020, Emily in Paris has officially been renewed for a second season by Netflix, and fans can expect the romantic and professional drama to get even more complicated. So, when can fans expect to fly back to Paris and catch up with Emily? Here's everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 2, from its premiere date to where the story is headed.

The debut season of Emily in Paris became a lightning rod for social media fandom and critical controversy immediately after it premiered on Netflix in October. Critics and fans alike called out Emily's ridiculous antics as she galavanted around Paris without any knowledge of the city's culture or language, but Lily Collins' bright, charming performance proved to be perfect for an easygoing, ambient TV marathon.

At the end of the first season, Emily finally seemed to secure her spot at Savoir through her inventive marketing campaigns, but her love life was another question. She finally got to hook up with her previously unavailable chef neighbor Gabriel ahead of his departure from Paris, only to discover he would not actually be leaving because Mathieu (another of Emily's suitors) provided Gabriel the funds for him to continue cooking in Paris. Fans can bet Season 2 will pick up with Emily having to make a big choice about her romantic future.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 2, but if the show follows a traditional release schedule, fans can expect the new season at the end of 2021.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer

The Emily in Paris cast announced the Season 2 pickup with a short video in which each character said, "Deux." As of yet, Netflix has not released an official trailer for the second season of Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Cast

Fans can expect the same main cast from Season 1 to return in Season 2 of Emily in Paris. So far, the series has not revealed whether any new cast members or characters are being added in the follow-up season.

One bit of character development fans may see in Season 2 involves Camille, as Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel) revealed the several hints at a possible threesome between Camille, Gabriel, and Emily in Season 1 were intentional. It didn't end up happening in the first season, but it could very well be explored in Season 2.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Filming News

To capture the authentic French experience, Emily in Paris Season 1 was filmed on location in Paris in 2019. Season 2 is expected to do the same, although it's unclear how the coronavirus pandemic may affect international production. The show's team has not yet confirmed a start date for filming, so fans will have to wait to see what happens.