Emily Blunt Knew John Krasinski Was The One "Disarmingly Soon" & I Don't Blame Her
Sometimes, it feels like everywhere you look another power couple is breaking up. Fortunately, that is so not the case with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski! As one of my personal favorite Hollywood duos, these two are going strong. They're starring in films together, looking sweet as pie on red carpets, and singing one another's praises. In fact, a new interview reveals Emily Blunt knew John Krasinski was The One very shortly after meeting him, and the rest of their love story is just as delightful. Bless them.
Despite these two actors being shockingly beautiful, there's also something very approachable and human about Blunt and Krasinski. In my mind, we could almost be friends IRL. (Ya know, if I could afford to hang out wherever they hang out.) Listening to Blunt talk about seeing Krasinski for the first time makes me wish I was there so bad! Blunt told the story to People magazine's editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle, during the latest episode of his show, The Jess Cagle Interview. She explained, "It's not a terribly interesting story..."
Yeah. Sure. Try us, Em!
She continued,
That. Was. It.
Cagle asked if she poked fun at Krasinski's hit show at the time, The Office, considering it originated in her home country. Blunt said,
She added she knew he was The One "disarmingly soon" after meeting him, and in fact, the two were engaged within 10 months. Blunt added, "We probably knew before that."
Ugh, love. I live for this. Yes.
The truth is you don't have to work very hard to find a slew of wonderful things these two have said about each other.
Their first film together, a horror flick called A Quiet Place, comes out Friday, April 6, and was actually directed by Krasinski. Some of us might think it's stressful to work so closely with a spouse, but not for these two. Krasinski instead gushed to Vanity Fair about what it was like to watch his wife act. He said,
Hilariously and in contrast, Blunt told the magazine, "I had concerns that we might kill each other, just gently throttle the life out of each other during the process."
Fortunately, they didn't. And the trailer looks intense AF. If horror isn't "your thing," maybe don't watch.
I am so freaking glad the movie is fake and their love is real.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.