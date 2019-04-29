With Pride Month just around the corner, there's never been a better time to support pro-LGBTQ businesses and Pride organizations. When June comes around, you can do both, thanks to Elysian Brewing's GLITTERis Pride Ale 2019 release, which the brewery is bringing back as part of a partnership with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness. Here's how to get your hands on the limited-edition sips, proceeds of which will go to benefit Seattle and San Francisco Pride.

According to press materials shared on Monday, April 29, the Seattle, Washington-based brewery announced that its customer-favorite GLITTERis Pride Ale would be making its return at the start of Pride Month. According to press materials, the brew — which has a 4.4 percent ABV and is described as a "fruit-forward, hop-heavy character, with additions of blackberry and raspberry purees added into the fermenter for that extra rainbow flavor" — will be available for purchase at retail locations nationwide starting on June 3.

If you're a fan of fruity beers or you just want a pint that serves up your favorite flavors of summer, the GLITTERis Pride Ale should definitely be on your docket when June rolls around. Plus, how fun are those disco ball-inspired cans?

Courtesy of Elysian Brewing

Easy drinkability and 'Gram-worthy cans aside, you can feel extra good about your purchase because the ale has been named the official beer of the Seattle and San Francisco Pride parades, both of which are scheduled to take place at the end of the month of June. As such, a portion of all the proceeds from sales of the limited-edition beer will go towards the organization, meaning that you're drinking for a good cause.

In a statement, the brewing company said that it had chosen Van Ness for the partnership to "champion marriage equality and inclusivity" after seeing him show those values on the hit Netflix show Queer Eye.

"He shares similar values to the brewery in that he encourages people to be their authentic selves, and does not tolerate any form of discrimination," Elysian Brewing said via press materials.

In addition to bringing back their GLITTERis Pride Ale, the brewery is gifting one lucky couple the chance to get married by Van Ness himself at Elysian's newly-renovated Capitol Hill pub in Seattle. The Queer Eye star will oversee the proceedings, which will take place on Tuesday, June 4. To enter, all you have to do is share your love story on your public Instagram account from Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 10 using the hashtags #MarryUsJVN and #Contest and tagging @ElysianBrewing and @SeattlePride. The video entry itself must be 60 seconds or less, and you'll want to make sure that your profile is public so that contest judges can see it.

Winners will be notified sometime between May 13-May 15, so you have a few weeks to work with Van Ness to plan the wedding ceremony of your dreams and maybe even get some beauty tips while you're at it.

Elysian Brewing Company on YouTube

"I’m so excited to team up with Elysian Brewing during Seattle Pride to share the message that all people should be free and proud to express themselves as they are," Van Ness gushed in a statement. "I can’t wait for June!"

If you're engaged or you have some friends that you think would be a perfect fit, all interested parties can head to the official contest page to start putting together a slideshow of their love story. In the meantime, I'll be counting down to the June 3 release of GLITTERis Pride Ale, which will be available in 16-ounce cans in stores and at Elysian pubs. Here's to a tasty patio season refreshment that you can sip with the knowledge you're giving back to a good cause. Cheers!