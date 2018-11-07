I'm not saying I dream every night of waking up a Victoria's Secret Angel. I'm just saying I wouldn't be at all mad if it happened. My dreams, however, are the sheer reality of Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk, who not only wakes up a Victoria's Secret Angel every day, but, this year, wakes up as the wearer of the 2018 Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, a truly high honor in the fashion realm. Because of the big news and ~bra reveal~, I myself had the honor of chatting with Hosk at The Plaza Hotel about the one thing no one knows about her, her holy grail beauty product, and so much more.

But before we get into all of that, let's quickly chat about this Fantasy Bra. You know, the casual $1 million piece that's packed with over 2,000 Swarovski diamonds, a chill 71-carat center jewel, took over 900 hours to create, and is set to be one of the star creations for this year's VSFS? Yeah, that bra. If just the prospect of seeing this bra makes you a little lightheaded, you're not alone. Hosk tells me she was equally in shock when she first saw the bra: "I was too shocked that it was the Fantasy Bra to even process what it looked like."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm sure, for Hosk, the elation over the bra was amplified by the fact that this design fits seamlessly with her own sense of style and preferences. "I actually asked someone, 'Do you design these bras and take into consideration the girl’s style?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we really look into your personal style and your skin tone,'" says Hosk. "If I were to design a bra, it would probably look exactly like that."

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk to wear the $1 million 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra (Photo: Courtesy of Victoria's Secret)

We may all know Hosk as a stunning Victoria's Secret Angel who can walk a runway carrying heavy wings and metal-ware like it's nobody's business, but let it be known she's got some other hidden talents up her sleeve, too. When asked one thing nobody knows about her, Hosk tells me she's particularly skilled when it comes to food.

"I’m a really good cook," she says. "My friends know that, but I don’t really talk about it. I love to cook." As for her favorite meal? Well, considering Hosk hails from Stockholm, Sweden, it makes sense that she says her fave dish to cook is Swedish meatballs.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is over, Hosk tells me the first thing she can't wait to do is pay homage to Sweden in a different way as well — with a big ole slice of Swedish pizza. "In Sweden, we have the best pizza. To anyone else, it’s disgusting because we put stuff like shrimp and bananas and weird stuff on it," she says. "It [sounds] so gross, but it's so good ... I could literally get on a flight just to eat this pizza."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite walking in a high-profile fashion show and appearing at countless industry events in full glam, another one of Hosk's loves is being bare-faced, as she tells me she "[loves] being makeup free." Still, that doesn't mean she doesn't have a holy grail beauty product. "For me, it’s always concealer," she says, "because I always have one little odd pimple that I need to cover." Ah, stars — they're just like us!

Come Sunday, Dec. 2, you can catch Hosk and the rest of the models cast in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on ABC at 10 p.m. ET strutting their stuff down the runway. And make sure you keep an eye out for this year's Fantasy Bra, sparkling bright as ever as Hosk graces our screens.