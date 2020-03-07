Many Grey's Anatomy fans are still reeling from the loss of Alex Karev and his shocking exit from the show. While many fans were assuming his ending would play out a certain way, the Thursday, March 5 episode wound up toppling everyone's expectations. Fans were not happy, but it looks like Ellen Pompeo is totally on board with the way Karev's departure played out. In fact, Ellen Pompeo's Instagram tribute to Karev might just have you crying.

The Thursday, March 5 episode from Season 16 answered the question fans have been wondering for months: How will Grey's write out Karev? Many just assumed that he was going to die, but that's not what happened at all. Fans had to wait for explanation after Justin Chambers' final episode back in November 2019. The recent episode revealed that Karev left Jo for Izzie, and rather than him appearing on screen, he narrated a series of letters that he'd sent to his friends and wife, basically lining up the details for viewers.

Many fans weren't happy with the unexpected ending, but Pompeo took to Instagram on Friday, March 6 to share a tribute post to Karev that is honestly a tear-jerker. The post shows a video mashup of Karev's scenes. Pompeo began with writing, "Hi here I go again ... Thank YOU! You are truly the best, most passionate, most loyal fans anyone could ever ask for. Because of you we got to make great tv... because of you we got to make television history," she said. She continued, "I say often life is hard and thank God it is because like I tell my kids... it shows us what we are made ...of how strong we really are." The hardships, she said, make it possible to celebrate the good moments in life.

Pompeo then went on to praise the ending Karev received. "Thanks to our national treasure @therealdebbieallen and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best send off. Thanks to @shondarhimes for creating the most amazing character," she wrote. "For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning.... was the best possible storyline."

Say what? Many fans were blasting the ending, but Pompeo argued that it was a perfect full-circle moment. "It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast ...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing," said Pompeo. The actor told Grey's fans not to be sad, but rather to "PULL UP and celebrate the actors, the writers, and the fantastic crew who make this show come to life every week."

Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Pompeo appealed to fans by reminding them that the cast is eternally thankful to their fans, "No matter what the challenge or how tired we all are in the end... you keep us going.....That is worth dancing it out over! So much love and gratitude to you all. XO, E."

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.