Sometimes, it just seems like you’re going and going, and have no time to stop. For me, that might mean my skincare and makeup routines taking a backseat for the day (or, let's be real, the week). With e.l.f.’s new Facial Oil Mists and Bite-Sized Face Duos, you don’t have to leave your skin on the back burner. No matter where your day takes you, you can keep your skin glowing and feeling hydrated with the brand's newest products by your side. You can shop these two new items on e.l.f.’s website now and in Walmart stores across the nation as of Aug. 11.

Having these two products in your bag will change up your whole routine. Both are small enough to carry in your fanny pack and will keep you glowing for hours. According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, the Facial Mist ($5, e.l.f.) and Bite-Size Face Duos ($3, e.l.f.) were created for where "wellness meets beauty." That said, both products are made with ingredients that will promote your own natural radiance.

The Facial Mist was “designed to enhance your mood and treat your skin.” It comes in six different blends, so both your skin and your mind can be cared for in the best way. Using aromatherapy, each mist boasts different skin- and mind-calming oils. Whether you want your skin to be soothed and your mind relaxed, a super moisturizing mist, or a formula that boosts your skin and promotes cognitive focus, there’s a mist in mind for you. And you can use it throughout the day to keep your skin luminous.

The Face Duos, on the other hand, simplify your entire makeup routine. The eight different palettes include a highlighter, bronzer, and/or blush powder duo that look bomb across skin tones, so you can touch up your face at any time, based on what look you're feeling. Each duo also includes a matte and a shimmer shade that are easy to blend at home or on the go. With this little guy on your side, the world — or, at the very least, an easy makeup look — is yours to conquer.

Nothing’s better than simplifying your life, while also making it a tiny bit better in the process. Check out e.l.f.’s newest launch on its website.