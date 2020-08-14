e.l.f.'s Eyes.Lips.Famous TikTok Reality Show Will Give Creators A Chance At Fame

Beauty TikTokers, your chance for fame is upon you. e.l.f. Beauty is launching the first-ever TikTok reality show. Following three incredibly viral TikTok challenges, the brand has now created the #Eyes.Lips.Famous challenge, which will help three TikTokers elevate their reach, skills, and careers with the opportunity to reach a new level of internet fame. There’s nothing like having a trusted, well-known brand on your side to help launch you into beauty stardom.

“Celebrating the unique beauty of every eye, lip, and face is fundamental to our DNA. It’s in our name and inspires us as a company. We are committed to creating a culture where all individuals are encouraged to express their truest selves and empowered to succeed,” Kory Marchisotto, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “With Eyes.Lips.Famous. our intention is to rise up others by elevating and amplifying the voices of our community.”

To join in the challenge — and potentially make your way onto the #Eyes.Lips.Famous. reality show — all you have to do is post a video showing off your unique makeup skills, love of e.l.f. products, and passion for beauty. How you decide to edit your videos is totally up to you; just make sure you show off why you deserve to win. Tag and follow @elfyeah on TikTok and #EyesLipsFamous on your video to enter, and be sure to use the Eyes.Lips.Famous audio. Fame and guidance aren’t all the winners will get. The three creators chosen will receive a $5,000 sponsorship and a year's worth of e.l.f. products for free. Talk about sweetening the deal.

To judge the videos, e.l.f. has chosen three celebrity judges (all very familiar with TikTok stardom): Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, and Seth O’Brien. On Thursday, Aug. 27, they’ll notify the winners by posting a surprise duet video congratulating them. Then, the three winners will join a multi-week long beauty camp hosted by the judges. Virtually, they’ll hone their skills through coaching from beauty pros and completing challenges. And the best part is, you can watch the whole thing unfold on e.l.f.’s TikTok channel. Whether you win or watch on the sidelines, you'll undoubtedly learn a bunch of new beauty tricks.

There are a lot of talented beauty TikTokers out there, so bring your A-game if you plan to join in the fun. Regardless, the #Eyes.Lips.Famous challenge is a great chance for you to learn so much more about makeup. Get out your brushes and palettes and get to work.