Anyone who appreciates the concept of day drinking and leprechauns has dreamt of traveling to Ireland for St. Patrick's Day. But the mere thought of taking time off from work, or taking a short weekend trip to Ireland is incredibly daunting, especially with very few vacation days. However, EF Ultimate Break's "Fresh Irish Air" deal will make your St. Patrick's Day way more authentic. Oh, and it also comes with a discounted nine day tour of Ireland, so that's pretty neat, too.

If you've never heard of EF Ultimate Break, it's a travel company that offers guided tours of Ireland to young adults between the ages of 18 and 29, according to their website. And right now for a super limited time, the travel company is catering to Hibernophiles everywhere by selling 16-ounce jars of Irish air. If you're looking to get one, they'll cost you $2,199 on the company's website. Ouch.

Since a jar filled with authentic Irish air from County Cork probably isn't quite what you were hoping to spend $2K on (although it's very neat), you'll be happy to know that the expensive jar also comes with a nine day tour of Ireland. You can either take it in 2019 or 2020 depending on availability, according to the company website, and honestly, that's definitely a good reason to throw down the cost of two month's rent.

So, yeah — just to be clear, the jar is simply what comes with this heavily discounted nine day tour. EF Ultimate's tours of Ireland usually go for about $2,450, according to the website, so this deal brings down the cost by $250. If you think about it, that's actually pretty ~lucky.~

EF Ultimate Break's tour will take you through three Irish cities, including: Killarney, Galaway, and Dublin. According to the website, the cost of the trip will include any and all roundtrip flights, as well as a Tour Director, local guides, private transportation through each city, accommodations, food, a metro pass in Dublin, and entrances to various attractions, such as the Guinness Storehouse and Blarney Castle. Make sure to take a look at the itinerary beforehand, because it looks pretty freakin' sweet. It's definitely a solid deal, if I've ever seen one.

There is very little doubt in my mind that your Instagram game will be totally FIRE upon landing in Ireland. But at the forefront of every solid 'gram is a creative caption, so, if you want you kick your 'gram game up a notch, these creative captions for your Ireland pics will definitely come in handy for publicly documenting your trip.

Don't get me wrong — celebrating St. Patrick's Day by inhaling some good old-fashioned Irish air sounds great. But the fact that it comes with a nine day tour of Ireland is a better deal than I could have imagined. This is the luckiest deal a gal could ask for, so get ready to dance an Irish jig, find some rainbows, and most importantly — knock back a Guinness. Safe travels!