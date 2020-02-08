If you're still looking for a Valentine's Day present for bae, two crave-worthy new offerings from Edible Arrangements promise to turn up the heat in the tastiest way possible. You'll want to ditch the candies and roses this year, because Edible Arrangements' Love on Fire box is spicing things up with the combination of chocolate-dipped strawberries and ghost pepper. IMHO, the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, and the wild flavor combinations in this limited-time promotion are sure to heat things up when Feb. 14 comes around.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 10, spice devotees can tantalize their tastebuds with their choice of the "Love on Fire" box or the "Burning Love Bouquet" from Edible Arrangements, which are both a great way to show how much you care through the addicting combination of sugar and spice. The unexpected star ingredient in both boxes of treats is the ghost pepper, which is definitely an unexpected surprise. Edible Arrangements says that the spiciness of a ghost pepper is hot enough to cause your brain to release endorphins and dopamine, which it turns out, are the same chemicals your brain releases when you're in love. With these mouth-tingling assortments, you can expect to feel double the "love" with each mouthful or replicate the feel-good qualities you get when you're crushing on someone.

If you're looking for just a hint of heat, the Burning Love Bouquet — which includes pineapple chunks shaped like hearts, strawberries, grapes, and strawberries dipped in semisweet chocolate with a dusting of ghost pepper flakes — sounds like your best bet. Retailing for $59.99 for a petite bouquet or $77.99 for the regular size, this 'Gram-worthy confection is sure to catch bae's eye while also serving as a special treat for you two to munch on.

Meanwhile, spice lovers who aren't afraid of turning up the heat will want to check out the Love on Fire box, which will be available starting on Feb. 10 for just $19.99. This assortment features six strawberries that have been dipped in semisweet chocolate then dusted with ghost pepper flakes, and it's definitely a steal for how much deliciousness you're getting. I also love that the box is the perfect size to enjoy with a special someone or solo depending on your preference.

Unfortunately, the Love on Fire box will only be available for a limited time while supplies last once it launches on Feb. 10, so I wouldn't sleep on ordering it or opting for the less spicy Burning Love Bouquet before Valentine's Day comes around.