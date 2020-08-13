Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are reportedly going to be parents! According to multiple reports, the happy couple are expecting their first child, and Sheerios can't contain their excitement. Sheeran's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily request for comment on the baby news, but Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are having a baby is still the talk of the internet.

The Sun first broke the news on Aug. 11, reporting the pair had kept their baby announcement under wraps for quite some time.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key," an insider told the outlet. “Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

Apparently, Sheeran and Seaborn's baby will be arriving this summer. “They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer," the source told The Sun. "It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

While it's not clear exactly how far along Seaborn is, it's possible Sheeran knew about the reported pregnancy in December 2019 when he told fans he would be taking some time off.

At the time, he told fans on Instagram, "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world."

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read," he added.

Ed's Sheerios couldn't be more excited for him as he readies to become a father. "ED SHEERAN IS GONNA BE A DAD??? I'm SO HAPPY!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"I saw Ed Sheeran trending and found out he's gonna be a dad and immediately started crying happy tears OMG," another wrote.

In the meantime, I'll be patiently waiting for all the beautiful ballads Sheeran will undoubtedly be writing about his little one.