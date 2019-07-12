Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project album is finally here — and it's bomb, y'all! I mean, we've had the tracklist since May, and we knew the album would have cameos from different artists on every track like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Skrillex, Khalid, Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Chris Stapleton... the list goes on. But now that this baby has dropped, I'm happy to tell you the collabs are even more fire than I thought they'd be. My absolute fave is the second track, which is shaping up to be the song of summer. Have you heard the Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B's "South Of The Border" lyrics yet? Because if not, you should commit them to memory ASAP, because they're sexy AF and you're gonna want to sing along when this track inevitable comes on at the clurrrb.

Do Sheeran, Cabello, and Cardi seem like an odd trio? Hells yeah, they do. But the way their voices work together on this song is pure magic and I'm totally here for it. Check the song out below:

And now, without further ado, let's take a look at those lyrics:

VERSE 1: ED SHEERAN

She got the mmm, brown eyes, caramel thighs

Long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way

And now I really wanna know your name

She got the mmm, white dress, but when she’s wearin' less

Man, you know that she drives me crazy

The mmm, brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

PRE-CHORUS: SHEERAN

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words

"Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami"

I kiss her, this love is like a dream

CHORUS

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I’m gonna put my time in

And won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

VERSE 2: CAMILA CABELLO

He got that mmm, green eyes, givin' me signs

That he really wants to know my name—hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way

And suddenly, I'm glad I came, ay!

Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando

Mmm, green eyes, takin' your time

Now we know we'll never be the same

PRE-CHORUS: CABELLO

I love his lips 'cause he says the words

"Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami"

Don’t wake up, this love is like a dream

CHORUS

So join me in this bed that I’m in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I'm gonna put my time in (Time in)

And won’t stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me (Rrrat)

BRIDGE

Flawless diamonds

In a green field near Buenos Aires

Until the sun's rising

We won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

VERSE 3: CARDI B

Bardi, uh

You never live 'til you risk your life (Life)

You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice (Ice, ice, oh)

Am I your lover or I’m just your vice? (Woo, yeah, yeah)

A little crazy, but I'm just your type (Okurrr)

You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs

And the diamonds I prefer, and my closet his and hers, ayy

You want the lil' mamacita, margarita (Margarita)

I think that Ed got a lil' jungle fever, ayy (Woo!)

You want more then? (You want more then?)

Sound borin' (Sound borin')

Legs up and tongue out, Michael Jordan, uh (Uh)

Go explorin' (Woo, woo), somethin' foreign (Skrrt, skrrt)

Bust it up, a rain forest, it be pourin', yeah

Kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie

Pull up to my spotted Lamborghini

'Cause you gotta see me, never leave me (Never leave me)

You got a girl that could finally do it all

Drop a album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball, uh

PRE-CHORUS

So join me in this bed (This bed) that I'm in (That I'm in)

Push up on me and sweat, darling (Oh no, no, no)

So I'm gonna put my time in

And won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border (Hey)

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

I'm calling it now: Song of the summer.