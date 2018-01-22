Dustin & Steve From ‘Stranger Things’ Matching SAG Awards Hair Will Give You Life

There were a ton of great things about the second season of Stranger Things, but I think a lot of people would agree with me when I say Dustin and Steve's friendship is the best of the best. That's why it was such a treat for Stranger Things fans to tune into the SAG Awards on Sunday night and see actors Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery bringing their bromance to the red carpet... with their hair. Yep — Dustin and Steve from Stranger Things had matching hair at the SAG Awards, and the photos are just so perfect.

