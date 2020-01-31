Dunkin' is helping customers get into the Valentine's Day festivities with some sweet discounts on fan-favorite bites and sips. Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day 2020 deals include $2 boxes of Munchkins and happy hour lattes. No matter how you celebrate the holiday, I have a feeling this is a tasty combo your tastebuds (and your wallet) can definitely get behind. Plus, the deals are good all month long.

When Valentine's Day rolls around, fans can give their daily DD run some treat-yo'-self vibes with a special deal on 10-count Munchkin donut holes and a happy hour deal (which I'll get to later). Since Valentine's Day falls on Friday, Feb. 14, you can take advantage of the $2 Munchkins deal happening all month long. For $2 you can get a 10-count box of Munchkins donut holes at participating locations.

The Boston-based chain is also running a happy hour deal for the month, which, yes, includes Valentine's Day. You can get a $2 medium hot or iced latte or cappuccino at participating locations from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time. This excludes signature lattes, so you can't snag the new Pink Velvet Signature Latte, but you can still grab the deal on a regular latte or cappuccino.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Speaking of new sips, while you're making your V-Day coffee run, I'd also recommend checking out the company's brand new festive sips, including the Pink Velvet Macchiato (which is basically red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting in drink form) as well as the Pink Velvet Signature Latte, which adds notes of mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder to your classic red velvet cake flavoring.

Again, if you're looking for a deal, though, you can snag the 10-count Munchkins and a medium latte or cappuccino for less than $5, which is definitely a reason to celebrate.