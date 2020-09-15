Dunkin' is making it so much easier to enjoy your favorites from the comfort of your couch, thanks to a new delivery collaboration. Dunkin's new DoorDash delivery partnership is kicking off with a week of special offers. Interested? Here's how to get in on deals like complimentary delivery, free Munchkins, and a chance at a week's worth of Dunkin' food and drinks for free.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, DD stans near 3,500 participating locations can head to the food delivery app to get their favorite iced coffees, donuts, and more delivered to their doorstep, and there will be more locations added in the coming months. Dunkin is helping sweeten the new delivery option with some freebies. Through Monday, Sept. 21, if you spend at least $10 on your Dunkin' order on DoorDash, you can get free delivery as well as a free box of 25 Munchkins donut holes. That's $6.39 worth of fried, doughy deliciousness you snag completely on the house. Keep in mind there's a limit of one per DoorDash customer, so make sure you pick wisely when you want to order your sweet treats.

Speaking of freebies, you can enter for a chance to win a week's worth of free Dunkin' food and beverages from DoorDash in the form of a $100 DoorDash gift card that'll be awarded to 49 lucky winners. You can enter starting on Sept. 15 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 25. To do so, simply post an image of a Dunkin' drink or food item on your desk or workplace on Twitter or Instagram. According to the fine print, you'll need to use the hashtags #DoorDashDunkinMatch and #sweepstakes to be eligible. Need some inspiration? Check out Mindy Kaling's Dunkin'-fied home office:

If you don't want to enter on social media, you can send an email to sweepstakes@doordash.com with your name, phone number, email address, city of residence, and the promotion code "DOORDASH-DUNKIN-MATCH." These emails must also be received by Sept. 25 for you to be entered in the running. All winners will be randomly selected on Sept. 26, and if you win, you'll be notified by the same method through which you entered.

Keep in mind that when ordering delivery, you'll still want to practice some precautions in accordance with coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. Opt to use DoorDash's contactless delivery option if possible to minimize your exposure to others, and make sure to wash your hands after handling your to-go order.

Additionally, Dunkin' and DoorDash launched a fun quiz to help you find your perfect Dunkin' order, which you can now have delivered right to your house. So, find out if you're a hot coffee and a chocolate Munchkin, or an iced latte and a jelly-filled donut before you snag your free Munchkins — and don't forget to enter your name in the running for some free DD treats.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.