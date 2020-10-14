Now that spooky season is in full swing, Dunkin' is rolling out some festive treats to haunt your tastebuds. In addition to bringing back its scary-cute Spider Donut, Dunkin’s Halloween 2020 donuts include a flavor that'll dare you to turn up the heat. The new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut sounds seriously intriguing, TBH, and it's basically the perfect combo of trick and treat.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, you can head to your closest DD location to try out the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, which sets itself apart from more classic flavors, thanks to its combination of strawberry and heat. Like many of the Boston-based chain's pastries, this Halloween creation starts with a classic yeast donut ring that's covered in tongue-searing cayenne pepper and ghost pepper flavoring. The spiciness of the treat is tempered with Dunkin's strawberry-flavored icing and a dusting of red sugar on top, giving you a spicy-sweet combination you didn't know you wanted. The jury is out on whether this mashup is a miss or a new favorite, but you can head to participating Dunkin' locations nationwide until December to give it a try.

For DD fans looking for a more traditional festive treat, the company is bringing back its Spider Donut, which starts with an orange icing-topped classic donut that's then topped with a glazed Chocolate Munchkin. Drizzles of chocolate and white icing create the appearance of a donut spider that's decidedly cute. This limited-edition fave will be at participating Dunkin' locations while supplies last.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dunkin' is also rolling out a quarantine-friendly treat. For the first time, it will be offering Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits, which come in your choice of plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts and a small four-count or large nine-count size. From there, you can play around with the pre-packaged orange, white, and black icing, as well as the festive sprinkles, to create your very own Halloween donuts. Elite Daily reached out for pricing on the Halloween DIY kits and the specialty donuts, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

When picking up your Halloween donuts or a DIY decorating kit, remember to practice some precautions in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. If possible, choose delivery or pick-up to minimize your contact with others, wear a mask, and wash your hands after handling any food or drinks. Running on Dunkin' promises to be extra delicious this Halloween season, so don't sleep on trying out these spooky offerings.

