Girl Scout Cookie fans can take things to the next level this spring with some new offerings from Dunkin'. The coffee giant is partnering with Girl Scouts to drop new bottled iced coffees and merch that pay tribute to your favorite flavors like Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel (aka Samoas). If you're ready to take your cookie obsession to the max, here's where to get Dunkin's Girl Scout Cookie-inspired bottled iced coffees and merch.

Dunkin' released details of its Girl Scout Cookie-inspired ready-to-drink bottled iced coffees on Tuesday, March 23, and it's a welcome announcement. Since Girl Scout Cookies are certainly a cult favorite, Dunkin' is bringing the tastes of the iconic treats to its bottled iced coffee line, which debuted in 2017. The new Dunkin' Iced Coffee Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavors include two OGs: Thin Mints, which is a chocolatey and minty sip, and Coconut Caramel (again, also known as Samoas), which is a sweet caramel and coconut drink. Finally, there's the S'mores flavor, which has hints of marshmallows, graham cracker, and chocolate. Basically, they're your fave cookies in coffee form — and you can grab them on the go.

Of course, Dunkin' stans know the company is no stranger to bringing Girl Scout Cookie flavors to life in delicious sips, but this is the first time you won't actually have to go to Dunkin' to try them. The Girl Scout Cookie-inspired bottled iced coffee come in 13.7-fluid ounce bottles, and they're currently rolling out at nationwide retailers, including grocery and convenience stores. Prices will vary by location. When you head out to the grocery store to pick up Dunkin's new bottled iced coffees, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To celebrate the coffee launch, Dunkin' is also launching The Chill Collection, a new collab with Girl Scouts. The kit comes with everything you need to kick back and relax at home, starting with three bottles of the new Girl Scout Cookie-inspired iced coffees.

Of course, relaxing at home also calls for comfy clothing, so the merch includes a branded outfit that's perfect for lounging. You can show off your love of Girl Scout Cookies and Dunkin' while rocking the sweatshirt, sweatpants, and socks, which all feature designs of the new bottled iced coffees and the cookies they're inspired by. To top it off, you'll get branded merch for your sippin' needs like an iced coffee tumbler and ice cube tray with a bottled iced coffee and Coconut Caramel mold. There are even enamel pins of the bottled iced coffee and the phrase "Sippin' and Chillin" that you can use for a decorative flair.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you'd like to get your hands on a kit, you'll need to head to Dunkin's Chill Collection website on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. ET. The Chill Collection will be given away to fans for free, but there's a limited number of kits and they'll only be available while supplies last, so you'll certainly want to sign up ASAP.