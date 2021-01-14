In this month's cover story for Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa talks about living on Anwar Hadid's farm in Pennsylvania, and it honestly sounds picturesque. She rattled off her daily schedule: "Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals." The Future Nostalgia singer gifted her boyfriend two pygmy goats named Funky and Bam-Bam, and she says they "love a cuddle." Cute!

The Future Nostalgia singer noted that life is good on the farm. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," she said.

She also opened up about how she wrote her most recent album while in a different headspace — thanks, in part, to her relationship with Hadid.

"When I was creating the first album, a lot of what was going on in my life was about heartbreak," she explains. "This time around, I was feeling so happy and things were going so well, I was like, 'OK, I need to be able to portray this feeling in a way that doesn't feel cheesy to me.'"

"I don't know why I thought that when you're a pop artist and you make a happy song, then all of a sudden it's just not cool," she added. "I kind of just had to let that go."

Based on the album's success, she clearly pulled that off.

Lipa and Hadid were first linked in June 2019 and reportedly moving in together that September. The couple adopted a puppy named Dexter together in August 2020, and that same month, Hadid appeared in the music video for Lipa's "Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) [The Blessed Madonna Remix]." How very supportive.