Dua Lipa has a new album on the way, and it's unlike anything she's released before. The pop star is set to release a record comprised entirely of remix tracks, and she's enlisted so many incredible artists to lend a hand. Dua Lipa's Club Future Nostalgia remix album is a star-studded party.

Lipa announced the exciting news on Aug 4, promising a record jam-packed with epic guest appearances. Madonna? Yep. Gwen Stefani? She'll be there. "Club Future Nostalgia the remix album w the blessed madonna coming august 21st," Lipa tweeted, before delivering details about the first single. "Levitating august 14th - featuring missy elliott & madonna - physical ft. gwen stefani remixed by mark ronson +++ all future nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves," she said.

The album follows Lipa's original release of Future Nostalgia in March 2020, which held singles "Don't Start Now," "Hallucinate," and "Break My Heart." When "Don't Start Now" was released, it became her first top three entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The best part of all? Lipa promised there's more to come. "AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON," she tweeted. You can see her album announcement post below.

Fans were over the moon after seeing Lipa's tweets about the new album. "I LOVE U SO MUCH IM SO EXCITED CANT WAIT," one fan tweeted.

"Imagine having all of your idols on your sophomore album at the age of 25," another tweeted, pointing out the impressive guest list.

While many of the remixes are first-time collaborations, this won't be Lipa's first time working with Mark Ronson. He was the producer behind her Future Nostalgia album, and, in the past, Lipa's spoken out about the way he's influenced her sound. After teaming up with Ronson on his Silk City project with Diplo, she told Rolling Stone she loved the vibe of his music. “It’s something different, but it does lead into some of new music that I’m going to bring in my albums. It’s got some throwback elements to it," she said in August 2018.

With a full-fledged remix album featuring some of the biggest artists of today, Lipa's definitely bringing something "different" to the table.