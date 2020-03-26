Dua Lipa is living her best self-quarantine life. Ahead of the Friday, March 27, release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, Lipa not only dropped a new song, "Break My Heart," but also the music video for the tune. Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" video will have fans dancing all over the house.

Lipa teased the music video for "Break My Heart" on Wednesday, March 25, and hours later released the entire thing.

"BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP," Lipa captioned an Instagram clip from the video. "Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather 🥶 while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life. We pulled through and made something we really hope you’ll love!! Thank you @hscholfield we made anuuutha one ❤️‼️"

When the song and video dropped, fans instantly dubbed it the anthem for those who are currently self-quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the chorus, Lipa sings:

I should've stayed at home' / Cause now there ain't no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart? / Oh no, I was doing better alone.

One fan tweeted, "The queen is telling us to stay at home gurls #stayhome."

The video shows off Lipa's amazing dance moves, and even provides choreography that can easily be turned into a flawless new TikTok dance challenge. The dance Lipa does as she belts out the chorus is sure to be recreated by her fans at home.

Check out the full music video below.

Fans are already obsessed with the mesmerizing music video.

Lipa definitely set the bar high for the rest of her album, which is sure to be just as powerful and catchy.

