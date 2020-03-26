Dua Lipa has done it again. The pop star released her new single "Break My Heart" off her upcoming second album, Future Nostalgia, on Thursday, March 26, and it became an instant hit thanks to Lipa's gorgeous vocals and catchy lyrics. Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" lyrics are so relatable and will have you singing along all day.

It feels like just yesterday Lipa had fans in their feelings and reciting lyrics to her hit song "Don't Start Now," and now she's back at it with her newest tune. Many people pointed out that the release of the "Break My Heart" came at a perfect time because of lyrics like, "I should've stayed home."

Some listeners took that as a subtle reminder to practice social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, while others were focused on the lyrics about love and the uncertainty that comes with pursuing a new relationship.

Whatever your focus is on while listening to Lipa's "Break My Heart," fans are surely going to want to sing along to the bop. Listen to the tune below and then refer to the lyrics underneath so you can recite the jam, because it's sure to be played on repeat as the days go by.

Verse 1:

I've always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I'm falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I'm indecisive, but, this time, I know for sure

I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

Pre-Chorus:

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, babyIt's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things you could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

Chorus:

I would've stayed at home'

Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home'

Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home'

Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Verse 2:

I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game, but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah, you got me

Pre-Chorus:

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things you could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

Chorus:

I would've stayed at home'

Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home'

Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home'

Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Bridge:

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

