It’s rare that fans of the Kardashian family get a glimpse at Dream Kardashian. But the 2-year-old recently appeared in a sweet video that she made for her dad Rob Kardashian and, in turn, he shared it on social media. Dream Kardashian’s video message to Rob is so cute that you’ll probably watch it a couple of times.

In the video, a woman who’s off screen (and appears to be a nanny) guides Dream in saying goodnight to her dad. Dream even blows him a few kisses. It’s a very sweet video and one that I’m sure every parent would want to receive from their kids. Rob shared the video on social media on May 30, writing “Sweetness💙💙” in his tweet.

"Hi Daddy! Night night Daddy! I love you,” Dream says in the video. “Sweet dreams. I'll play tomorrow. Good night!"

It’s very obvious that Dream loves her dad a bunch. And judging by the few times Rob has given fans a peek into his life as a dad, it’s clear that he loves Dream just as much, if not more. Their relationship is super sweet and the fact that Rob shared this video of his daughter with fans is a testament to that.

In any case, here’s the video Rob shared of Dream on Twitter:

How sweet! It’s been a long road for Rob as a parent and it looks like he’s doing a great job so far. As you probably know by now, Rob co-parents Dream with his ex Blac Chyna. And while there’s been some drama between the two in the past, they seem to have moved past it.

Back in February 2019, both parties tweeted that they were working on co-parenting Dream.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted at the time.

As a result, Blac Chyna quoted Rob’s tweet and wrote, “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️”

Just weeks prior, in January 2019, Blac Chyna went on a long-winded Instagram rant about child support, referring to both her exes and her mother Tokyo Toni.

“F*ck Toni, f*ck Tyga, f*ck Rob, f*ck everybody else. I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support, whatever, and then we just went to court,” Blac Chyna said in an Instagram Live video. “I try to squash sh*t, which I did, but none of that comes out. It’s only negative sh*t with Chyna, Angela White… I never wanted no money from Rob because it was never about that. Period.”

So, there’s been a bit of controversy when it comes to Rob’s co-parenting relationship with Blac Chyna. Even Blac Chyna’s mom got involved at one point. But all signs point to the drama being in the past. And if the video Rob shared of his daughter is any indication, then it seems like Dream is a very happy little kid, which is all that matters.