On Friday, Oct. 16, Nicki Minaj joined Sada Baby for a remix of his hit single "Whole Lotta Choppas." It's the first song Minaj has dropped since giving birth on Sept. 30, so of course, the rapper had to include a few references to her new bundle of joy in her lyrics. While doing so, she also gave a shoutout to another famous toddler: Drake's three-year-old son, Adonis. Drake's response to the lyrics was absolutely everything. In case you haven't seen it, Drake's Instagram to Nicki Minaj about their kids is so wholesome.

Through the years, Minaj and Drake have had a complicated relationship, so the sudden interaction caught fans totally off guard. To give you a quick recap, the rappers were friends and collaborators for years and, at one point, fans even believed they were dating. However, things took a turn in 2015 when Drake began feuding with Meek Mill, who was dating Minaj at the time. After Meek Mill and Minaj broke up in 2017, she and Drake seemingly rekindled their friendship.

Now, Minaj's shoutout to Adonis in "Whole Lotta Choppas" reveals she's still on good terms with Drake. "To be honest, I hope one day we do a play-date with Adonis," she raps in the first verse.

Listen to Minaj and Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix below.

It seems Drake is definitely up for their kids becoming friends. "Play dates soon come," the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story, along with a heart emoji. Drake made sure to tag Minaj so she would see his message.

Check it out:

Their exchange meant everything to fans, who've been there since the beginning of their friendship.

"So happy Drake and Nicki are friends again," a fan tweeted.

"NICKI AND DRAKE INTERACTION?! MY HEART," another fan wrote.

If that wasn't enough, fans noticed Drake and Minaj apparently re-followed each other on Instagram shortly after their interaction. The stars unfollowed each other in December 2018. The move left fans hoping for another collab between them soon.

Considering they've collaborated 10 times already, it wouldn't be surprising if Minaj and Drake team up again in the future.