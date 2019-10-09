Pun very much intended, but the latest Drake news has got me in my feelings. If you're anything like me, you've got a lot of love for Drake, but apparently, not everyone respects the Six God. In fact, Drake's own dad, Dennis Graham, threw some major shade at his son in a new interview. Basically, Graham accused the rapper of embellishing the lyrics to his tracks, especially the ones about his childhood. Not only has Drake caught wind of the accusation, but he has since responded. Drake's reaction to his dad calling him a liar will make you want to give the rapper a hug.

First of all, let's remember that Drizzy's father has been known to be a little, ahem, outspoken. Never forget that time he dished on the details of his son's relationship with Rihanna. But the pops to the four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper may have taken it too far this time. It all went down while he was speaking with Nick Cannon during an interview segment on Power 106. Graham pretty much called his son a liar on live radio.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake,” he told Cannon. “I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ OK, well, cool.”

Drake was quick to defend himself and his reaction seemed so, so genuine. Not only did he deny his dad's claims, but he shared a heartfelt message on social media about the integrity of his song lyrics.

“Woke up today so hurt man," he wrote. "My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with... every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Doesn't that just make you want to give Drake a big ole hug?! You can see his full message for yourself below.

In case you're wondering, the lyrics in question are most likely from Drizzy's incredibly personal 2011 track "Look What You've Done."

"And my father living in Memphis now, he can't come this way, over some minor charges and child support that just wasn't paid, damn," Drake raps in one verse.

This is hardly the first time that Drake's old man has made headlines. Fans might remember that Graham struck out as a musician himself back in 2016, releasing a song entitled, "Kinda Crazy." At the time, he had a little help from music industry big wig Jimmy Iovine and his son, Jamie Iovine.

He has since yanked the song from YouTube, but here's a clip of it.

As you can see, after the release of "Kinda Crazy," Graham built up a massive following on Instagram of nearly 400K followers and something tells me that his son's superstar status helped him along! Maybe he can leave the shade at home next time?

Regardless, it's probably safe to say that a Drake/Dennis Graham collab won't be coming any time soon. That being said, life is short and my fingers are crossed this father-son duo will patch things up.