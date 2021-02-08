Drake is the State Farm spokesman we didn't know we needed in the company's Super Bowl commercial, which aired on Sunday, Feb. 7. After cameos from Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers, Drake's cameo in State Farm's 2021 Super Bowl ad is so unexpected — especially when he decides to try out the company's signature line.

In honor of the big game, State Farm decided to swap out its regular spokespeople for two equally recognizable faces: Paul Rudd and Drake, who stepped in for Jake from State Farm. After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that their look-alikes looked nothing like them, Jake from State Farm showed them that Drake — who showed up with a pair of khakis and a signature red State Farm polo — was ready to audition for his part.

Hilariously enough, the "Hotline Bling" rapper introduces himself as Drake from State Farm and begins to share State Farm's signature jingle "Like a good neighbor..." before Jake gently reminds him, "Stand-ins don't have lines."

Not allowed to have lines, Drake contents himself by loudly crunching on an apple while Jake says, "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there."

This is one of five different State Farm commercials for the big game which feature real-life friends Rodgers and Mahomes, who is playing in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Tampa Buccaneers. While both players appeared in commercials for the company last year, they didn't appear in them together — instead, Rodgers' commercial featured a furry companion.

Drake's State Farm appearance aside, fans have been theorizing whether or not the rapper will appear alongside the Weeknd during the Halftime show.

More to come...