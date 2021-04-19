Bridgerton is going to have some holiday competition this year. Fan-favorite period romance drama Downton Abbey is coming back with a brand-new film in time for the 2021 holidays. Fans were hopeful a big-screen sequel to the first film would be coming soon, and now it's official: Downton Abbey 2 will release in theaters this Christmas.

Much like the first film, a big-screen sequel to the Downton franchise was probably inevitable. The film dominated theaters its opening weekend, surprising industry watchers by being the top-grossing film of September 2019. The movie went on to bring in $237 million worldwide, a superhero-level amount of money. (To be fair, one could argue that Lady Violet Crawley is practically X-Men level with her ability to take out all comers via barbed witticisms.)

Like the first film, the problem was how to get the sprawling cast to line up their schedules. For once, the Hollywood shutdown worked to aid a project instead of hinder it. The cast and crew began filming in mid-April of 2021, right when the U.K. lifted Lockdown 3, enabling the film to head to theaters in time for the holidays.

So what going to happen in Downton Abbey 2? Here's everything we know so far.