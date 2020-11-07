Following the announcement of former Vice President Joe Biden's projected win of the 2020 election, Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-California) husband Doug Emhoff took to Twitter to praise his wife. Harris, Biden's running mate, is set to make history as the first-ever woman, and woman of Black and Indian descent, to win a presidential ticket. TBH, Doug Emhoff's message to Kamala Harris about the 2020 election results is the sweetest thing ever.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Emhoff wrote, "So proud of you," with two heart emojis alongside a picture of he and Harris joyously hugging it out. It's clear that the couple were out enjoying a run when they heard the news because they were both in athletic wear. Emhoff also retweeted Harris' post twenty minutes later, which shows the future vice president calling up Biden. "We did it, we did it Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States," she said.

Since Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the presidential race remained close between President Donald Trump and Biden for four days. Finally, on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:35 a.m. ET, multiple news outlets reported Biden had won the state of Pennsylvania. Because Pennsylvania was a key battleground state with 20 electoral votes, the win pushed Biden from 253 electoral votes to 273, over the 270 threshold required to win.

Harris also tweeted to make a quick statement on the win. "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she wrote. The tweet captioned a video featuring various locales in the country with Ray Charles' cover of "America the Beautiful."

Biden shared the same video with a similar message. "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he wrote.

Biden also released a statement following the projected win , sharing his plans for a unifying change in America. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," said Biden. "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

After such a close election, it's clear that both Harris and Emhoff are thrilled to start their new chapter as the first woman VP and first second gentleman.