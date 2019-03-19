You've probably seen some rumblings online that the NCAA's March Madness tournament is starting this week. Whether you're a college hoops fan or not, you can probably get behind Dos Caminos' 2019 Margarita Madness poll. The Mexican restaurant is giving you the chance to help decide what its next margarita flavor will be. I'm just going to go out on a limb and say that this is probably the best March Madness poll I've seen yet. There are a handful of tasty margaritas up for debate, and I already know which one I'm going to root for.

In light of the Big Dance getting underway this week, Dos Caminos is rolling out a March Madness event of their own called Margarita Madness, according to an email from Dos Caminos sent to Elite Daily. Starting on Tuesday, March 19, you can cast your vote for the next margarita flavor to hit the Dos Caminos menu, per the Mexican restaurant. To participate in person, stop by any Dos Caminos location in New York City. If you don't live in the Big Apple, you can also share your thoughts on what the next margarita flavor should be on the Dos Caminos Facebook page.

Courtesy of Dos Caminos

So, what new margaritas are there to choose from? There are a total of four and, based on the descriptions, each one sounds like it has its own unique flavor profile. According to Dos Caminos, you can cast your vote for one of the following off-the-menu margaritas:

Grapefruit Rosemary: This one is made with grapefruit juice, rosemary-infused simple syrup, and Viva XXXII Joven Tequila.

This one is made with grapefruit juice, rosemary-infused simple syrup, and Viva XXXII Joven Tequila. Watermelon Basil: This flavor combines fresh watermelon, basil leaves, and agave with Viva XXXII Joven Tequila for a refreshing sip.

This flavor combines fresh watermelon, basil leaves, and agave with Viva XXXII Joven Tequila for a refreshing sip. Vanilla Pear: This sweet and fruity margarita incorporates pear puree, vanilla bean, fresh lemon, and Dos Caminos Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila.

This sweet and fruity margarita incorporates pear puree, vanilla bean, fresh lemon, and Dos Caminos Barrel Select Patrón Reposado Tequila. Fresh Raspberry: This berry-inspired cocktail has agave, fresh raspberries, orange liqueur, and Viva XXXII Joven Tequila.

Voting ends on April Monday, April 8, per Dos Caminos. So, you've got almost three weeks to choose which margarita sounds the best to you. Personally, I'm going to cast my vote for Watermelon Basil. It's not that I have anything against the other flavors, but Watermelon Basil sounds super refreshing. Although, Fresh Raspberry is a close second for me. Again, any one of these flavors sounds divine. This is my kind of contest, so I'll be happy with whatever the outcome is.

Courtesy of Dos Caminos

Dos Caminos will reveal the winning flavor on Tuesday, April 9. Following the announcement, the fan-selected margarita will begin appearing on the Dos Caminos menu sometime in April, according to the restaurant. The winning margarita will hang around through June. The good news is, you've got a couple of months to sip on this one.

As if Margarita Madness wasn't enough, Dos Caminos is also rolling out Fajita Madness, too. According to the restaurant, those who vote in the cocktail contest will be entered to win free fajitas for up to 10 people, according to Dos Caminos. The winner of the Fajita Madness contest will be announced on Wednesday, April 10.

All this madness has me feeling hungry and thirsty. Is it April yet? In between cheering for my favorite college basketball teams (go Knights), I'll be dreaming about the winner of Dos Caminos' newest margarita contest. Busted bracket or not, I can't wait to try whatever the next flavor is. Cheers.