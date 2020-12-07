DoorDash is about to set you up for game night beyond just delivering you all your fave eats. Thanks to DoorDash's new Superyum! Board Game, the food delivery service has you covered on all fronts. If you're not sure you need a board game from DoorDash, you might change your tune when you learn about the possibility of scoring $1,000 in gift cards when you win one of these food-themed adventures. Here's how you can enter for a chance to win the limited-edition game — and a cool grand to fund your delivery habit.

DoorDash launched its first-ever physical board game, Superyum!, on Monday, Dec. 7, and the Candyland-esque game, which is intended for two through six players, takes you through the tasty worlds of Breakfastland, Lunchland, Dinnerland, and Dessertland. Along the way, you'll learn food facts from different cultures and encounter everything from bacon slides to sushi towers. The first person to reach the winner's space claims the winning title, and gets the honor of selecting which eats the group will order on DoorDash. Of course, keep in mind guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 4, which states seeing people outside of your immediate household (the people you live with) increases your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. So, it's best to try to play it virtually if you want to play with people outside of your household.

To kick off the launch, DoorDash is giving away free Superyum! board games on Monday, Dec. 7. The giveaway launches at 8:01 a.m. PT and closes at 8:59 p.m PT. All you'll need to do to win a board game is be one of the first 100 customers in each of the following 14 markets: Chicago, Denver, Baltimore, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Columbus, Sacramento, East Bay, Los Gatos, and Redwood City. To top it off, one person (14 total) among the 100 first customers per participating market will be randomly selected to win a Superprize! of a $1,000 DoorDash gift card.

To enter the sweepstakes, simply open up your DoorDash app and select DashMart. Then, tap the Superyum! board game, add to cart, and check out. A promo code will automatically be applied during checkout if you're one of the first 100 people in your participating market.

If you're a lucky Superprize! winner, you'll be notified on or about Dec. 7 via email or phone. Your gift card will be sent to you via email in the form of two codes, each with $500 of DoorDash credit. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States/Washington D.C, who are 18 or older at the time of entry, and there's a limit of one entry per person.

If you don't win, you can still join in on the culinary fun. Superyum! will be available for purchase in all 14 DashMarts markets for $9.99, while supplies last. You can also download the game for free from the DoorDash Superyum! blog post, so you can even try playing virtually with friends as you each order your faves from DoorDash.

When receiving your delivery, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the CDC as of Sept. 11. It's important to wear a face mask over your nose and mouth when picking up your order, and make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands after handling the package.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.