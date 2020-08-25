Your summer might look a bit different as travel plans are brought to a halt this year, but one company is here to help your tastebuds experience a flavorful getaway. DoorDash wants you to enjoy some food that reflects the bites you might have had on your vacay, and DoorDash's Last Dash of Summer $20 gift card giveaway is here to make up for missed eats. It might not be the same as hopping on a flight and heading to the beach for happy hour, but hey, a free dinner is a free dinner, amirite?

While conducting DoorDash's Deep Dish Survey — in which 2,000 adults in the United States were polled between June 29 and July 1, 2020 — the company found that 63% of Americans had to cancel a vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the delivery service decided to help out with free eats. When it comes to food habits on vacation, the survey also found 75% of people said food is an important factor in choosing their destination, and 55% of people prefer ordering takeout during their summer vacays.

But even if you've missed out on a trip, you can still enjoy some takeout at home inspired by the destination, like Pad Thai, a poke bowl, or big helping of pasta. To enter for a chance to win a $20 DoorDash gift card for your staycation, share your canceled trip story on Twitter between Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 1 by 11:59 p.m. PT. Make sure to use the hashtag #LastDashOfSummer and tag the @DoorDash Twitter account for your entry to count. DoorDash will randomly select 750 winners on Monday, Sept. 7, and they'll be notified via Twitter DM. The $20 gift card will then be sent as a code for the winners to use on their travel-inspired meals.

Staring on Thursday, Aug. 27, fans can also score a picnic basket by placing a DoorDash pickup order from one of 10 participating restaurants in the United States. The picnic kit includes everything you need to enjoy a backyard bite: a fleece blanket, a round cooler, a cutting board, a wine tumbler, a beach ball, wheat straw utensils, and sanitizer wipes. If you're in range of a participating restaurant, you can order by clicking on the banner advertising the picnic kit in DoorDash app, and from there, you'll be redirected to the restaurant where you can order using the pickup option. Finally, a promo code will be applied if there are baskets left, and you'll get your freebie when you pick up your order.

You'll receive the exclusive basket while supplies last with your pick-up order from one of the following eateries: RT Rotisserie in San Francisco; Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles; La Pecora Bianca in New York City; Surfside Taco Stand in Washington, D.C.; Wahlburgers in Boston; Quartino in Chicago; Farm Burger in Atlanta; Bento Davie in Miami; The Burger Joint in Houston; or Pizzeria Vetri in Philadelphia.

When you go to pick up your food or have it delivered, be sure to follow the DoorDash coronavirus safety guidelines and utilize services like contact-free delivery. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3 states you should limit unnecessary errands, wear a face mask when you're around others, keep your distance when possible, pay with contactless methods, and wash your hands after handling a delivery.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.