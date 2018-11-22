You have to admit: Black Friday is the ultimate day to #treatyourself. Between online sales and in-store discounts, it's the perfect opportunity to buy gifts for your loved ones while simultaneously picking out sale items that you *need* (or is that just me?). Luckily, DoorDash is making it even easier to treat yourself on the big shopping day by offering a special that you won't want to miss. Believe it or not, DoorDash's Black Friday 2018 deal will help you score a free side of French fries when you make an order on Nov. 23 (!!!). Between complimentary fries and mega sales, Black Friday is looking better and better.

In case you're unaware, DoorDash is a delivery company in the United States that customers can order food from via its app or website. As I previously mentioned, the service is treating its customers to free orders of French fries on Black Friday (or, as the company calls it, "Black Fryday"). But, like always, there are a few rules that the customers will have to follow during the promotion. For starters, not everyone placing a DoorDash order on Black Friday will score free fries. Instead, only the first 15,000 lucky customers to place an order on Nov. 23 will get the complimentary goods, according to the service.

FYI, the promotion will begin at 6 a.m. PT on Black Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. PT on the same day. In other words, set your alarm clocks and plan your orders sooner rather than later.

Once you're awake and ready to order from DoorDash on Nov. 23, you should probably know which restaurants are included in the deal. According to DoorDash, customers can order meals from the following companies for a chance to score free French fries: Wendy's, Wingstop, Applebee's, Jack in the Box, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Yup, I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

That's not all, though. In order to be considered for free French fries, your order must cost at least $5. Additionally, the promotion will not be applied for dine-in or pickup orders, so get ready for a delivery. Plus, you can only get one free order of fries per person, so be prepared to share the goods if you're buying food for a large group. For more nitty-gritty details about the promotion, check out DoorDash's Black Fryday Terms and Conditions page.

Courtesy of DoorDash

There's one more thing that I want to tell you about DoorDash's Black Fryday promotion, and it's pretty major. In fact, it could make the difference between being considered for free fries and not being considered at all. According to DoorDash, those who order a meal on Nov. 23 must include the code "BLACKFRYDAY" with their order. If you forget that *tiny* detail, you might not score an order of free fries with your food.

If you're hoping to start your Black Friday shopping excursions with an order of free French fries, you should definitely consider ordering a meal from DoorDash on the big day. I mean, c'mon, what's better than complimentary fries and major discounts? Nothing.