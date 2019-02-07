Have you ever dreamt about having pancakes delivered to your front door like pizza? If you have, then today's your lucky day. Believe it or not, DoorDash x IHOP Pancizza deliveries are coming, and they'll make it possible for you to have a warm pancake box taken straight to your house. Doesn't that sound convenient? If you're anything like me, then making a batch of pancakes leaves your kitchen in disarray. Thanks to IHOP and DoorDash's new partnership, you'll be able to skip the mess and have your favorite flapjack delivered to your doorstep like a dang pizza pie. Sign. Me. Up.

So, what's the difference between a pizza box and a Pancizza box? The answer is simple. A pizza box includes, well, pizza — and a Pancizza box includes one seven-inch pancake with toppings on it. The toppings vary depending on which type of Pancizza you order, though. According to an IHOP press release, you have three pancake options to choose from (all of which are $4.99 each): Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar, and Cupcake. Each selection comes with a handful of those IHOP syrups that you know and love, so get ready to pour on the good stuff and dive in.

Courtesy of IHOP x DoorDash

If you're into the idea of having a pancake delivered to your doorstep in a pizza box, cross your fingers that you live in one of the valid delivery areas. According to IHOP's press release, those of you living in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City can get in on the Pancizza fun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10. In order to do so, you can use your DoorDash app or visit DoorDash.com. Plus, if you're a first-time DoorDash user, you can use the code "PANCIZZA" for a $0 delivery fee. If you'd rather order your Pancizza straight from the source, though, you can order via IHOP's mobile app. (Just make sure whichever IHOP you're ordering from is offering the special.)

Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer of IHOP, talked about the Pancizza in a press release. He said,

IHOP has a lot of milestones to celebrate with our delivery program and our largest delivery partner, DoorDash, so what better way to do that than to join in on the National Pizza Day fun with our very own pancake-pizza creation: Pancizza. After all, pizza was one of the first and still the biggest ‘circle in a box’ take-out and delivery items in America so, naturally, we thought that we could do our very own IHOP, pancakeified version.

In case you're wondering (because I definitely was), you won't be able to order an actual Pancizza if you're dining inside of an IHOP restaurant. However, those of you living in New York City will get the chance to have an exclusive taste of the pies. Per IHOP's release, the pancake haven will be taking over Bleecker Street Pizza on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you visit, you'll be able to score a free Pancizza slice in your favorite pop-up shop flavor.

If you don't live in New York City and aren't located in one of the participating Pancizza areas (sigh), don't fret. You can use the code "IHOPDELIVERY" on DoorDash to score a $0 delivery fee on any IHOP 'N GO order of $10 or more. Just make sure you place your order between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14, because that's when the code will work.

With that being said, it's obvious that IHOP and DoorDash want customers to enjoy pancakes on the cheap — whether they're delivered in a pizza box or not.