As the predicted "blue wave" swept the House of Representatives on Election Day, President Trump took to his social media platform of choice to briefly acknowledge that the Democratic Party had taken back control for the first time since 2008. After ending the evening by praising himself for the Republicans' "big victory" in the Senate on Twitter, the President took a more hostile tone in the morning in light of speculation that a Democrat-controlled House will try to investigate his finances as well as any potential connection to Russian interference during the 2016 election. Donald Trump's tweets after the 2018 Midterms are already threatening Democrats with investigations of their own, and TBH, it's so typical. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the tweet as well as any possible current plans to investigate Democrats in Congress, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 7, President Trump seemed in a slightly less jubilant mood as he took to Twitter with words of warning for the new House majority — his only acknowledgment that the Democratic Party had regained control of the House the night before. He wrote,

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!

It's not immediately clear what "leaks of classified information" President Trump is referring to in his tweet, and the White House did not immediately respond to an Elite Daily inquiry for clarification of the tweet. He appeared to be responding to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's promise to "drain the swamp" during the Democrats' victory speech the night before.

"Today is about… restoring the Constitution and checks and balance to the Trump administration," Pelosi — who is expected to announce that she will run for speaker again on Wednesday — said to the cheering audience, according to Politico. "It's about stopping the GOP and Trump administration’s assault on Medicare and Medicaid … and people living with pre-existing medical conditions." She continued by saying that Americans have "had enough of division" and "tomorrow will be a new day in America."

While the Democratic party failed to take back the Senate, they are expected to use their power of subpoena and investigation to look into the president's finances and potential collusion with Russia while shying away from impeachment proceedings, considering that Democrats would be unlikely to convince the two-thirds of the Republican Senate needed to vote to remove Trump from the presidency.

In an interview with PBS's NewsHour, Pelosi said, "For those who want impeachment, that’s not what our caucus is about." While the possibility is not off the table, she said that the decision "would have to be bipartisan, and the evidence would have to be so conclusive."

Trump responded to Pelosi's words by tweeting on Wednesday, "In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!"

The president also promised that the White House will be conducting a news conference late Wednesday morning to discuss the "success of the midterms." Per Trump's self-congratulatory tweets about the Republican Party's "big victory" from Tuesday night, it remains to be seen whether he will take a more conciliatory bipartisan tone in light of the House loss or continue to tout the Senate win as proof that voters are backing his oft-contentious policies.