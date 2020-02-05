After some three and a half months, it's all over. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power respectively. The vote was the final act in the long-running impeachment scandal (not counting the many, myriad other scandals Trump has seen in his three years in office). Following the vote, the president weighed in on the result, and Trump's tweet after the impeachment vote was all about staying in office — forever.

The result was expected, but no less controversial for that. Previous votes in the impeachment trial had happened mostly along party lines, and the hurdle to convict Trump — a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes — was unlikely to happen in the Republican-controlled Senate. In the end, the Senate voted to acquit 48 to 52 on the charge of abuse of power, and 47 to 53 on the charge of obstruction of Congress. Perhaps the most notable vote was that of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the lone Republican to break with his party and vote to convict Trump on one charge, that of abuse of power.

After the vote, Trump, who had previously decried the impeachment proceedings as illegitimate, tweeted out an old meme about being re-elected. The tweet shared a gif of a cover of TIME magazine, on which a "Trump 2024" banner was visible... followed by a Trump 2028, a Trump 2032, and so on down the road all the way to Trump 2048, and then Trump 90,000.

The president also announced, via Twitter, that he would hold a press conference the next day to discuss the results, which he referred to as a "VICTORY" for the United States.

Members of the president's family, who have often spoken in their father's support or acted as political surrogates, also shared their thoughts on social media. Donald Trump Jr. took a swing at Democrats, referring to the impeachment proceedings as a "hoax," while Eric Trump posted a meme of a boxer — with the president's face superimposed on top — deftly dodging swings from an opponent.

More to come...