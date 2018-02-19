I just want to know one thing: Why hasn't Twitter suspended President Donald Trump's account yet? OK, don't answer that. I'm sure they wouldn't want to give Trump a reason to become his next virtual victim (I mean, have you seen his tweets against "Crooked Hillary" or the media??) IDK, but they could at least give the commander-in-chief limited characters since he can't resist using his Twitter fingers to troll others. Or perhaps I'm just overreacting. It's just that Donald Trump's tweet about Oprah running for president is pretty aggressive. And you would think he'd be done with this kind of trolling.

The drama started on Feb. 18, when the former talk-show host appeared on 60 Minutes. The segment showed Oprah revisiting 14 Michigan voters — half of whom voted for Trump, according to E! News. Last year, Oprah interviewed the voters to talk about Trump's first year in office, but this time, she found that some of them had become friends, even though they had differing political views. During the interview, Oprah discussed their newfound connections, in addition to issues like immigration, sexual harassment, economics and the president, himself.

After the show aired, Trump took to his Twitter to call Oprah "insecure," saying her questions were "biased and slanted," and that he hopes she will run for office so she can be "exposed and defeated." He said,

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!

SMH. Oprah, insecure? Does he know who Oprah is? Those words don't even go together!

But Oprah's not interested in running.

Speculation about Oprah's potential presidential run initially happened after she interviewed with Bloomberg's David Rubenstein last year. In the interview, Oprah said Trump's appointment changed her perception of what it took to be a candidate for the presidency. She said,

I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, oh, oh ... I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough,' and now I'm thinking, oh, oh.

The rumors were further fueled after she gave a powerful speech at the Golden Globes back in January, when everyone said she would make a great candidate for the presidency. However, they were shot down soon after. In an interview published by InStyle on Jan. 25, the entertainment icon said the presidency isn't something that interests her. She told the publication,

I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. ... That’s not for me.

And honestly, I don't blame her. She's done it all and, therefore, has nothing to prove. (Unless she wants to show Trump how to efficiently use social media, which I'm not against at all.)

Even if Oprah was interested in running, Trump has already maintained that he would beat her.

On Jan. 8, during a Congressional hearing that was supposed to be about immigration, Trump confidently said he would beat the media mogul. He stated,

I know her very well. You know, I did one of her last shows. She had Donald Trump (this was before politics) her last week, and she had Donald Trump and my family, it was very nice. No, I like Oprah. I don't think she's gonna run.

Maybe Oprah's 60 Minutes interview is bittersweet to Trump because its context is more serious than the interview he remembers doing with her. Or perhaps he's just egging her on so she can change her mind and can give him a little friendly competition in the 2020 presidential campaign. When it comes to Trump, you never really know what to expect.