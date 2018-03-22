Two days after Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump during a speech in Miami, the president fired back in a tweet that seemingly depicted Trump fighting the former vice president. The tweet was posted on Thursday morning, March 22, and asserted that Biden "would go down fast and hard." Donald Trump's tweet about Joe Biden also called the former VP "mentally and physically" weak.

Here's what the president had to say on Thursday morning:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!

Two days before the president's tweet about Biden, the former vice president spoke about beating "the hell out of" Trump if they were teenagers.

"A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" Biden said, referencing Trump words about grabbing women on the infamous Access Hollywood tape. "They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'"

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joe Biden was speaking at the University of Miami on Tuesday, at an anti-sexual assault event, when he alluded to Trump. During the speech, he also referenced the president's claim that the words used on the Access Hollywood tape amounted to "locker room talk."

"I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life," Biden said on Tuesday. "I'm a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Biden also delivered notable lines about sexual assault on campus, telling his audience, "Guys, any man on campus who sees a fraternity brother taking a drunken co-ed up the stairs and doesn’t walk up and say, ‘Not in my house’ is a damn coward. Flat, simple coward. Coward!"

Coral Gables Television on YouTube

Tuesday was not the first time that Biden brought up a hypothetical fight between his and Trump's younger selves, nor was Thursday the first time that Trump responded.

Back in October 2016, during the height of the presidential election season, Biden talked about taking Trump "behind the gym."

"What he said he did and does is a textbook definition of sexual assault," Biden said while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania. "The press always asks me don't I wish I were debating him. No, I wish we were in high school. I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.”

CNN on YouTube

Four days later, during a campaign stop in Florida, Trump responded to Biden's criticism.

"Did you see where Biden wants to take me to the back of the barn? Me," Trump said, pointing at himself. "He wants it. I'd love that. I'd love that! Mr. tough guy. You know, he's Mr. tough guy. You know when he's Mr. Tough Guy? When he's standing behind a microphone by himself."

Trump's similar, present day response to Biden's criticism marked the repeating of a pattern between the two men, one that could well repeat itself on the campaign trail in 2020.

Biden has maintained that he isn't ruling out a run for the White House during the next election cycle, and he indicated that he would be a constant presence on the 2018 campaign trail as Democrats seek to win back Congress during the midterm elections.

In other words, a political fight between Trump and Biden is still possible, much more so than an actual fight between the two 70-something men.