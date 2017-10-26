Will Joe Biden Run For President? He Still Won't Rule It Out
Former Vice President Joe Biden has discussed once again the possibility of running for president. While the 74-year-old political veteran did not commit to a bid for the 2020 race, he also avoided ruling out a bid altogether. The subject of whether Joe Biden will run for president was touched about in two separate interviews the former vice president provided while promoting a new book.
In one of those interviews, with Vanity Fair, Biden said he hadn't made a decision on his candidacy either way, saying,
In another interview, with In Style magazine, Biden pointed to the loss of his son, Beau Biden, as a factor in his decision making, saying,
Beau Biden, the former vice president's first-born child and Iraq war veteran, died in May 2015 at the age of 46, two years after receiving a diagnosis of brain cancer.
In his interview with Vanity Fair — which was published on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and is set to appear in the magazine's December issue — former Vice President Biden said he'd planned to run for president before his son's death, saying,
In October 2015, four months after his son's death, Biden announced that he would not seek to be elected former President Barack Obama's successor.
While Biden hasn't committed to a run at the White House, the former Vice President nonetheless launched a political action committee (PAC) in June, which allows him to raise for political campaign for other politicians and perhaps himself. A letter featured on the website of the PAC, American Possibilities, quotes Biden as saying,
Later in the letter, Biden adds,
While Biden hasn't committed to challenging current President Donald Trump at the ballot box, Biden has shown little hesitation in challenging Trump in via interviews and speeches.
During his interview with Vanity Fair, for example, Biden labelled Trump "uninformed" while indicating the president is a threat to the fabric of American. Biden said,
Joe Biden will be 78-year-old on election day in 2020. In the event of victory, he would become the oldest president-elect in U.S. history.